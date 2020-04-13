Microsoft Word seems to be in the process of getting rid of the feature that allows users two use two spaces after a period, according to a tweet by Alan Chen. Microsoft Word is now labeling the use of two spaces after a period as error for some users and while Microsoft has made no official announcement about it, the company seems to be making the change available for everyone in a phased manner.

The one-spacers have won. Microsoft Word now showing 2 spaces after a period as an error. — Alan Chen (@profalankchen) April 10, 2020

This change has left many writers disappointed, particularly those who used to type on an actual typewriter — although the number of people using typewriters is almost negligible in 2020, old habits die hard!

As usual, opinions are divided as to whether the Redmond giant was right in getting rid of the two spaces. Some users on Twitter had welcomed the change pointing out that typewriters have become obsolete. Reacting to Alan Chen’s Tweet, a user wrote, “Good! We don’t use typewriters anymore. I’m responsible for a number of reports at work and I’ll refuse/reject submissions that use two spaces after a period.”

On the contrary, some users expressed great concerns as they’ll now have to edit plenty of documents.”That’s it. My world is officially f**ed. And there are 2 spaces after each of these periods,” another Twitter user wrote.

Removing two spaces from Word is quite easy and you’ll be able to make the change in a matter of a few seconds. To remove all the two-spaces from Word, all you have to do is:

1. Hit CTRL+A to select all the text in the document. 2. Hit CTRL+H to open the Find and Replace window. 3. Type two spaces in the Find what field. 4. Type one space in the Replace with field. 5. Click Replace All.

via Softpedia; Laptopmag