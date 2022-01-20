Microsoft releases Windows Holographic Build 20348.1442 for HoloLens 2 with Start gestures settings

In HoloLens 2, Microsoft replaced the Bloom gesture with a virtual wrist icon to invoke the Start menu. Microsoft also supports one-handed Start gesture which uses eye tracking. This Start gesture will be annoying while doing tasks while looking at your hands, such as surgery and Remote Assist scenarios. Microsoft now allows users to customize the Start gestures with Windows Holographic, version 21H2 – January 2022 Update (Build 20348.1442). If you don’t want the start menu popping up when you look at your hands, you can disable it in the following Settings menu.

Open the Start menu and select the Settings app -> System -> Start gestures. Start gesture options: Allow tapping the Star icon on your wrist to open the Start menu – default: On Require the Start icon to be looked at when you tap it – default: Unchecked Require the Start icon to be pressed for 2 seconds – default: Unchecked

Allow pinching your thumb and index finger, while looking at the Start icon on your wrist, to open the Start menu – default: On

Allow voice commands to open the Start menu – default: On

If you want to completely avoid gestures, you can use your voice to invoke Start menu in HoloLens. Apart from the above Start gestures settings, this new Windows Holographic build comes with the following improvements and fixes:

Fixed an error when using Media Foundation Media Capture that prevented a developer from being able to create a MediaEncodingProfile using HEVC.

Corrects an issue preventing devices from booting correctly in previous flights.

Fixes an issue on the Windows Device Portal Deploy Apps panel when accessed from Internet Explorer 11.

Source: Microsoft