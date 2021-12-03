Microsoft releases Windows 11 Cumulative Update Build 22509.1011 (KB5008918) for Dev Channel Insiders

Early this week, Microsoft released Windows 11 Build 22509 to Dev Channel Insiders. This new build came with new layout options for Start, improved Edge + Narrator experience and several bug fixes. Today, Microsoft announced the release of Windows 11 Cumulative Update Build 22509.1011 (KB5008918) for Dev Channel Insiders. This update does not include any new features and is released to test Microsoft’s servicing pipeline for builds in the Dev Channel.
Known Issues in Build 22509.1011:
Some Insiders may encounter an error (an 800F0823 error is shown under update history) trying to install this Cumulative Update. A subsequent retry of installing this Cumulative Update is expected to complete successfully.
