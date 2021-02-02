Microsoft announces Windows 10 in cloud configuration

Microsoft today announced Windows 10 in Cloud configuration. Cloud config offers an easy way to apply a uniform set of configurations to Windows 10 devices that transforms them into streamlined, easy-to-manage endpoints. To be clear, Cloud configuration is not a new version, edition, or mode of Windows. It is just a Microsoft-recommended device configuration for Windows 10, cloud-optimized for users with specific workflow needs.

With Windows 10 cloud config, end users can enjoy a familiar Windows interface and apps while IT admins will get a familiar management experience. If you have Windows 10 Pro or Enterprise PC and Endpoint Manager, you can apply the cloud configuration apps and settings. In addition to Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Edge, and OneDrive for Business, cloud config gives you the flexibility to securely deploy Win32 and critical line-of-business (LOB) apps either directly to the device or via virtualization.

Windows 10 in cloud configuration features:

Any Windows 10 commercial device: Pre-configure new Windows 10 devices so they are ready to go for first time use, or repurpose existing Windows 10 hardware to extend its lifetime.1

Pre-configure new Windows 10 devices so they are ready to go for first time use, or repurpose existing Windows 10 hardware to extend its lifetime.1 Easy to deploy and manage: Standardized configuration reduces IT administrative overhead and helps save time in deploying and managing endpoints via Microsoft Endpoint Manager.

Standardized configuration reduces IT administrative overhead and helps save time in deploying and managing endpoints via Microsoft Endpoint Manager. Protection you can trust: Windows 10 is designed to be secure and the Windows 10 endpoint security settings add a layer of protection and monitoring.

Windows 10 is designed to be secure and the Windows 10 endpoint security settings add a layer of protection and monitoring. Essential apps and capabilities: Deliver a familiar Windows experience along with collaboration, browsing, and the flexibility to add other productivity and essential line of business apps.

Any supported semi-annual channel version of Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Enterprise, or Windows 10 Education can be used for Cloud configuration.

Source: Microsoft