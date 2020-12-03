Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20270 with improved Cortana and more

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20270 (FE_RELEASE) to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. This new build comes with improved Cortana, split keyboard mode and more. Find the full change log below.

What’s new in Windows 10 Build 20270:

File Skill in Cortana

You can now use Cortana on your PCs to translate their thoughts into direct actions to open and find files and save time spent navigating to apps/folders to locate and open files.

Enterprise users, who sign into Cortana with their corporate credentials (e.g., AAD) can search for files saved on OneDrive For Business and SharePoint along with files saved locally on their PCs (this setting is at Settings > Search > Searching Windows). Users using Microsoft account (e.g., ending with Outlook.com or Hotmail.com) can use Cortana to find files saved on their PCs. This feature is currently available to our English-speaking users in U.S.

Try and use Microsoft Cortana to open or search files by:

Parts of file names (Example: “Hey Cortana, opening marketing deck.”)

Author names (Example: “Hey Cortana, open budget Excel from Anthony”)

Find a document you have been editing (Example: “Hey Cortana, find my recent files”)

Find a document of a particular type (Example: “Hey Cortana, find my recent pdfs”)

Changes and Improvements

The new “Advanced View” checkbox in Optimize Drives is now up and running and checking it will display volumes previously not visible in this window (for example system and recovery partitions).

Using the touch keyboard in a portrait posture on a 2-in-1 touch device now supports split keyboard mode. (This was released to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel as part of the recent Windows Feature Experience Pack update.)

Fixes

We fixed an issue resulting in some dialogs, such as Properties, displaying black text on dark backgrounds in recent flights.

We fixed an issue that could result in certain apps unexpectedly closing when clicking the Maximize button in recent builds.

We fixed an issue resulting in printers with Japanese characters in their names not displaying correctly in Printers & Scanners Settings.

We fixed an issue that could result in some delay logging into your PC on devices with a large number of users.

Known issues