Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19043.1149 (21H1) to the Release Preview Insiders

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10 21H1 Build 19043.1149(KB5004296) to the Release Preview Channel Insiders who are running Windows 10 21H1 builds. Microsoft also mentioned that Beta Channel Insiders will not receive this update for now.
This update includes the following change in addition to all the improvements listed as part of Build 19043.1147:
- We added a new policy that creates generic strings and removes branding-specific terms, such as “Windows” or “PC”, for IoT Enterprise editions. For example, we changed “computer” to “device”. Instead of “Getting Windows ready,” we changed that to “Getting things ready” and so on. These generic strings are displayed on a user’s screen when an update is in progress.
Source: Microsoft
