One of the biggest problems with the Microsoft Store may be going away for PC gamers, as Microsoft is reportedly planning to let gamers finally choose where their games are installed.

Since the inception of the Microsoft Store, Microsoft has hidden the files for games and apps behind lock and key, making it a real hassle to poke about should anything go awry, or you want to edit the programs files yourself. While this has always been a necessary evil with the storefront and its Xbox app, it appears things are about to change.

According to a new report from The Verge, Microsoft is currently testing a new update internally which would, at long last, allow you to freely choose where you install your games. Not only would this update make managing your games a whole lot more convenient, but it would also greatly increase the possibilities for modding Xbox Game Pass games.

Remarkably when asked about this internal build by The Verge, Microsoft responded and confirmed that “with great PC games like Back 4 Blood, Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite on day one with Game Pass, we wanted to provide players with more options to customize their experience in the Xbox app.”

Jason Beaumont, partner director of experiences at Xbox went on to say that “we’ll continue to share updates as we launch additional features,” so we should hopefully be hearing more about this update soon.

With Halo Infinite launching on December 8th alongside its free-to-play multiplayer, it’s expected that this update will roll out sometime before then, however, Microsoft has not yet confirmed an exact date when we can expect this update.