Microsoft last night released an update for Microsoft Whiteboard app in Apple App Store. This Version 21.11212.0.9036 update includes couple of new features and performance improvements.

Whiteboard for iOS users can now insert multiple images stored locally onto the whiteboard. Also, they can now insert image using device camera.

The App performance has been significantly improved and there are several bug fixes as well.

You can download the Whiteboard app here from App Store.