Microsoft will be water positive for its direct operations by 2030

Microsoft today announced that it will be water positive for our direct operations by 2030. What does that mean? Microsoft will reduce its water use intensity as much as possible, and ensure it will replenish, or put back, more water than it consumes across its direct business operations. This commitment from Microsoft will help contribute to a growing movement to address the world’s sustainability needs.

“We’re tackling our water consumption in two ways: reducing our water use intensity – or the water we use per megawatt of energy used for our operations – and replenishing water in the water- stressed regions we operate,” wrote Microsoft.

You can learn more about Microsoft’s plan for water positive in the source link below.

Source: Microsoft