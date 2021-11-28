Video capture and sharing is a major feature of the gaming market these days, but the Xbox has not been leading the field when it comes to this element, unfortunately, with users complaining of quality issues such as significant audio lag and sync issues.

Now Jason Ronald, Xbox Director of Project Management, has told the Iron Lords podcast that fixing video capture was “a priority” for Microsoft.

“I will definitely say that Game DVR is the one area – the capture and share experience – that I wish we were able to make more progress [on] this year than we were able to,” Ronald told the podcast. “It is definitely a priority for us.

“We definitely hear the feedback. We have made some changes and we have made some improvements to the reliability and the quality of the captures but we know we still have work to do here. So that is definitely a priority for us and something that we’re going to continue to iterate on.”

Ronald said to get access to the coming improvements faster gamers may consider signing up for the Xbox Insider program.

via Stevivor