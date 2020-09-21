Microsoft brings Voice Search feature to Bing desktop experience

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Bing voice search

Microsoft today announced that Bing Voice Search experience is now available on Bing.com desktop experience. With this feature, you can use your voice to ask questions and get a quick audio response from Bing. You can check out the demo below.

The Bing Voice Search experience is already available on Bing mobile apps. You can check out this feature in the video embed below.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments