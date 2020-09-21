Microsoft brings Voice Search feature to Bing desktop experience

Microsoft today announced that Bing Voice Search experience is now available on Bing.com desktop experience. With this feature, you can use your voice to ask questions and get a quick audio response from Bing. You can check out the demo below.
The Bing Voice Search experience is already available on Bing mobile apps. You can check out this feature in the video embed below.
Try Bing’s voice experience on the Bing app too, if you haven’t already (iOS, Android). It makes search and navigation easy on your phone. pic.twitter.com/WgaKmpkW6R
— Microsoft Bing Dev (@MSBing_Dev) September 21, 2020
