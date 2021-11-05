Microsoft Viva is Microsoft’s new employee experience platform to bring tools for employee engagement, learning, wellbeing and knowledge discovery in a single place.

Today Microsoft announced that Microsoft Viva Insights is releasing expanded insights for managers and team leads.

These new insights expand the value of Viva insights to managers and team leads who have at least one direct report. Viva insights stores a team definition that is built upon your org data from AAD.

The following changes will be reflected in MyAnalytics:

The Leadership tab in MyAnalytics, currently available as in Targeted Release, is being replaced by a Viva insights Team experience on the web. Starting in Nov, 2021, users with a Viva Insights license will be able to access the Viva Insights team experience at insights.viva.office.com as well as via the Microsoft 365 app launcher on Office.com. Users will have access to the Leadership page in MyAnalytics until January 31st, 2022, after which the URL for this page will start redirecting users with a Viva Insights license to the new experience on insights.viva.office.com.

Catch up with your team card in the Viva Insights add-in for Outlook, currently available to all users with a MyAnalytics service plan, will require a Viva Insights license starting on Jan 31st, 2022.

Here are the new features coming this month:

Viva Insights team home page The team home page provides managers and team leads insights on their relationships with team members that can help boost team productivity, wellbeing, and engagement. My team tab updates: Viva Insights will release a major update to the My team tab. This tab is currently available to users via the Viva Insights Teams App. The update consolidates all of our Manager insights into a single canvas. Manager briefing card: For eligible users, a “Catch up with Your Team” card will begin to appear in the daily briefing email from Microsoft Viva. Manager digest email: The monthly digest email from Microsoft Viva- which currently helps users to reflect on their work patterns across focus, wellbeing, network, and collaboration.

Viva Insights features for managers and team leads will be available to users with a Microsoft Viva Insights license.

It is set for targeted release in early November and rolling out to Standard release starting mid-November.