Microsoft Viva is Microsoft’s new employee experience platform to bring tools for employee engagement, learning, wellbeing and knowledge discovery in a single place.

Microsoft Viva delivers a daily Briefing email to help users start their day on track by surfacing information to prepare for upcoming meetings, follow up on outstanding tasks as well as protect time for independent work.

The customized email is only available to an end user; no administrator or manager can see another individual’s Briefing email. All data is stored inside the user’s mailbox.

Currently, the briefing email is available for Microsoft 365 Enterprise users with Exchange Online mailboxes in English and Spanish. In June 2021, Microsoft announced expanded support for Exchange Online mailboxes in French, German, Italian, and Portuguese set to start in November.

Today Microsoft announced that they are extending the notice period for users with Exchange Online mailboxes in French and German. Effective November 19th, 2021 Microsoft is turning off the briefing email from Microsoft Viva for French and German users and will enable it again starting in early January 2022 and completing by the end of February, 2022. No changes will be made to the availability of the daily briefing email for users with Exchange Online mailboxes in Italian and Portuguese.

Once this change has been rolled out, the briefing email from Microsoft Viva will be supported in French and German. Users who previously could not receive the briefing email because their mailbox language was set to French or German will now begin receiving the briefing email.

Microsoft will be adding support for additional languages in the next few quarters.