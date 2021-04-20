Microsoft unveils an immersive virtual datacenter experience

Microsoft today unveiled the new virtual datacenter experience which is an immersive digital tour of a typical Microsoft datacenter. Using this experience, anyone can take the tour of a Microsoft datacenter via a PC or smartphone.

Right now, Microsoft operates more than 200 datacenters. Microsoft’s operating and planned datacenter footprint spans 34 countries around the world all networked together via more than 165,000 miles of subsea, terrestrial and metro optical fiber. Microsoft also has plans to build between 50 and 100 new datacenters each year for the foreseeable future.

You can learn about Microsoft’s datacenters in detail from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft