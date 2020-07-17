Microsoft partnering with Upwork to identify Azure certified freelancers with proven expertise

Many organizations depend on independent contract workers for short-term projects and services. To help organizations in finding Azure freelancers, Microsoft is working with Upwork, one of the leading online marketplace connecting freelancers and businesses. Through this partnership, anyone can easily find a curated talent pool of Microsoft Azure experts.

Here’s how it works:

Upwork will ensure these freelancers have proven performance.

Microsoft will verify these individuals hold current Microsoft Azure certifications at the associate or expert level.

With the extended backend verification, prospective hirers can have confidence those bidding on their projects have proven expertise.

If your organization is looking to hire for an Azure project, visit Upwork to find a Microsoft certified freelancer. If you have Azure expertise and would like to participate as a freelancer, you can sign up now.

Source: Microsoft