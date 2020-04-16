Microsoft Translator now offers real-time translation in five additional Indian languages

Microsoft today announced that Microsoft Translator now supports real-time translation in five additional Indian languages viz., Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. With this support, Microsoft Translator now supports 10 Indian languages covering 90% of Indian population. These new languages are now available via the following services:

Bing

Microsoft Translator website

Microsoft Translator App for Android, iOS and Windows

Microsoft Office 365

Swiftkey keyboard

For developers, these new languages are available via the Microsoft Translator text translation API.

“We’re committed to empower every Indian and every business in India by bringing the power of AI into their daily life. Microsoft celebrates the diversity of languages in India and wants to make the vast internet even more accessible. We have supported Indian languages in computing for over two decades, and more recently have made significant strides on machine translation across languages. With this release, we are bringing in cutting edge machine learning tech to democratize access to information for everyone in India,” said Sundar Srinivasan, General Manager, Microsoft India.

Source: Microsoft