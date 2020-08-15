Microsoft Translator adds support for Odia text translation

Odia language is spoken by 35 million people in India. Microsoft Translator recently announced the support for Odia text translation. With this support, Odia language is supported in the Microsoft Translator app, Office, Translator for Bing, and through the Azure Cognitive Services Translator for businesses and developers.

Back in April, Microsoft announced that Microsoft Translator now supports real-time translation in five additional Indian languages viz., Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. With the expanded support, Microsoft Translator supports 10 Indian languages covering 90% of Indian population.

Source: Microsoft