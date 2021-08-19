Microsoft Translator for iOS now supports regional accents

Microsoft recently released a new update for Microsoft Translator in Apple App Store. This update brings two new features. First, you can use new neural voice fonts to hear your translated text in the regional accent of your choice. Second, the new language selection allows you to see what features are available in each language.

Microsoft Translator features:

Text translation into over 70 languages*, for online and offline use

Camera translation to translate text within photos and screenshots

Voice translation to translate speech, and a split-screen mode for two participants having a bilingual conversation

Multi-person conversation translation – connect your devices and have in-person conversations with up to 100 people across multiple languages

Phrasebooks for verified translations and pronunciation guides to help you learn important phrases in foreign languages when you travel

Look up alternate translations and meanings of a word to find the best translation to express yourself

Download languages for offline use for when you travel without an internet connection

Hear your translated phrase out loud to help you learn how to say the translation

View transliterations (pronunciation guides) to help you pronounce the translation (includes Pinyin support for Chinese)

Share your translations with other apps

Pin and save your most frequent translations for later

Translate websites on Safari using the Microsoft Translator browser extension

Speak to your Apple watch to get an instant translation

Automatically sync translations between your phone and Apple watch

Download the Microsoft Translator app here from Apple App Store.