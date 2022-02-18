Xbox’s HDR Game Calibration app is used to ensure that displays and games work together seamlessly when gamers want to tune their settings for high dynamic range (HDR). However, Windows doesn’t have a similar app, which means some parts of your screen could lose details because of HDR disparities. Fortunately, Microsoft has plans to fix this issue by launching its very own HDR Calibration app for Windows. As soon as this highly anticipated app launches, you can finally say goodbye to color accuracy issues.

However, we have yet to determine whether Microsoft will release the app on both Windows 11 and Windows 10 and when exactly we can expect this app to launch. The multinational technology corporation still hasn’t given a release date yet, but according to the announcement blog post, Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel already received a teaser for the upcoming app.

We now have an idea where to find the app when it releases, but until then, going to that specific destination will only lead you to the post informing users that the app is still on its way. The announcement post also notes that we can expect these three testing patterns:

One pattern for determining the darkest visible detail you can see

One pattern for determining the brightest visible detail

One pattern for determining how bright your display can be

That’s all the information we have for now, folks! While the news has left many of us wanting more details, we’re thrilled to know that at least such a highly awaited app will finally come to Windows.