Microsoft to open a new datacenter region in northern China

by Pradeep

 

At Ignite conference, Microsoft today announced that it will open a new datacenter region in northern China to meet the growing customer demand. This new datacenter region will deliver several Microsoft Cloud services including Microsoft Azure, Office 365, Dynamics 365 and Power BI. With the new China datacenter region, Microsoft Cloud has over 61 datacenter regions announced to date.

Microsoft today also announced the general availability of Azure Resource Mover, which provides portability between Azure regions.

Azure Resource Mover allows new customers to create applications in existing regions and migrate them upon new region launch or move into regions with availability zones (AZs) if not planned for their region.

Source: Microsoft

