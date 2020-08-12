Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 has received an update. Taking the app to Version 2.24.2008.3002, the update will now increase your productivity by making big lists with a lot of tasks load much quicker. The update also includes performance enhancements. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

We’ve taken another step towards increasing your productivity. Big lists with a lot of tasks should load much quicker now with our recent performance enhancements.

Microsoft To Do also lets you share tasks with your organization’s front-line workers as the app now supports tasks coming from the Front-Line Worker (FLW) flow of Planner. You can add FLW tasks to My Day along with your other tasks and organize your day better.

You can download and install the Microsoft To Do app from the below link. Alternatively, you can visit Microsoft Store and search for the app.