Microsoft has released a new update for the Microsoft To Do app. The latest update is available for iOS and brings bug fixes and improvements for the app. The update bumps the app to v2.16 and it comes just after the company released an update for Android devices last night. You can head below to check out the changelog for the update.

We’ve improved the way we handle snooze for reminders. Now, your snooze time will be specific to the device you’ve snoozed rather than syncing to other devices.

You may have noticed that we double-booked you to complete your weekly tasks two days in a row. That’s now fixed so your tasks set to repeat weekly will show up only on their selected day.

If you’re using the Microsoft To Do app on iOS then you can head below and download the latest update from the Apple App Store.