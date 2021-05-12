Microsoft is currently working on a plethora of new features for its task management app, Microsoft To Do. One of the features that the company is currently working on is a revamp of the list sharing in To Do.

The revamp includes an in-app mechanism to add users to shared lists using their e-mail IDs/names. The feature is likely to be available on both the web and mobile app of To Do. On Microsoft 365 Roadmap page, the company confirmed that it’d make the feature available for the general public in the month of June this year.

However, we don’t know anything about the exact release date.

Microsoft has recently added some useful new features to its task management app. A few days ago, Microsoft To Do for Android gained a feature that lets users create a task by sharing an image. The ability to share a list from your personal account to your work account is another useful feature that Microsoft added to the Microsoft To Do iOS client a few months back.

