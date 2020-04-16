Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 has received an update. Taking the app to Version 2.15.2003.27003, the update brings multiple exciting new features.

The latest Microsoft To Do update brings a new gray color app icon — irrespective of what system theme you choose, the color of the app icon will remain gray. In other words, it won’t respect the system theme. Apart from that, the update comes with a couple of other new features as well. You can see them all in the official changelog below.

Changelog

We’ll now expand the list group if you create a list within an existing list group using the context menu.

If you like to use To Do with larger text, we’ll now correctly show you everything, even at 200%.

We’ve improved announcements for when you unpin from the Start menu, and for the sort order.

You can download and install Microsoft To Do app on your Windows 10 PC from here, or you can click on the below link.