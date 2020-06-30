Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 has received an update. Taking the app to Version 2.21.2006.25001, the update brings no new features, but it comes with some improvement and accessibility fixes.

With the latest update installed, you’ll get an improved login experience where you’ll now get a self-explanatory error message while logging in using personal accounts in place of Work or School accounts. The update also includes accessibility fixes around narrator announcements and keyboard focus. You can read the full the official changelog below.

Changelog

We have improved the login experience to display self-explanatory error messages while logging in using personal accounts in place of ‘Work or School’ accounts.

We have also made several accessibility fixes around narrator announcements and keyboard focus.

Microsoft To Do also lets you share tasks with your organization’s front-line workers as the app now supports tasks coming from the Front-Line Worker (FLW) flow of Planner. You can add FLW tasks to My Day along with your other tasks and organize your day better.

You can download and install the Microsoft To Do app from the below link. Alternatively, you can visit Microsoft Store and search for the app.