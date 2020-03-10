Microsoft’s task management app, Microsoft To Do has received a new update on iOS.

Taking the app to Version 2.13, the update brings better language support, syncing improvements, UI improvements, accessibility fixes and more. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

We’re constantly working on our sync, and we’ve made a lot of improvements in this update.

For Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages our smart due dates weren’t working correctly. We’ve fixed that now.

We fixed an issue where the UI didn’t update if a task was deleted when you were in search results.

Our header colors were not changing correctly… now they do.

We made a number of accessibility fixes, including announcing that file is not downloaded if an attachment hasn’t downloaded yet. We also hide the sidebar scroller when VoiceOver is on.

You can download and install Microsoft Outlook on your iOS device from this link, or you can visit the App Store and search for the app.