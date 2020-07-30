Microsoft has released a new update for the Microsoft To-Do app for iOS users. The new update brings fixes and improvements and bumps the app to v2.23. Earlier today, Microsoft also released a new To-Do update for Android users.

You can head below to check out the changelog for the iOS update:

  • Fixed bug related to “Planned List” disappearance
  • Fixed issues related to Custom Recurrences of tasks
  • Fixed accessibility bugs related to VoiceOver experience

If you’re using an iOS device then you can head to the Apple App Store to download and install the latest Microsoft To-Do update.

