Microsoft has released a new update for the Microsoft To-Do app for iOS users. The new update brings fixes and improvements and bumps the app to v2.23. Earlier today, Microsoft also released a new To-Do update for Android users.

You can head below to check out the changelog for the iOS update:

Fixed bug related to “Planned List” disappearance

Fixed issues related to Custom Recurrences of tasks

Fixed accessibility bugs related to VoiceOver experience

If you’re using an iOS device then you can head to the Apple App Store to download and install the latest Microsoft To-Do update.