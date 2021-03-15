Microsoft has announced that Microsoft To Do will stop supporting some older versions of iOS and macOS soon.

The information was delivered via the Microsoft Admin Centre and informed companies that Microsoft will only be supporting the latest versions of the respective operating systems.

This means Microsoft will only be delivering updates for devices running iOS 13 and macOS 10.14 and above.

The apps will continue to work for the time being, but will no longer receive improvements.

The change will come into effect on the 8th of April 2021. Microsoft recommends companies update their operating systems to Apple’s latest versions.

via DrWindows