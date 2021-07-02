Microsoft pushed an update to its task management app Microsoft To Do. Taking the app version to 2.47.202., the update brings an improved widget experience. Improvements to the notes, and reminder experience is another important change in the latest To Do update. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

We heard your feedback and have improved the Widget experience by reducing the snackbar display time.

There are improvements in notes and reminder experience as well.

You can download the latest version of Microsoft To Do app from the below link or visit Google Play Store to install the app.