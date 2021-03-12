Microsoft’s task management app, Microsoft To Do for Android has received an update. Taking the app to Version 2.39.184, the update gives users an option to copy their user IDs under the settings. The update also includes UX changes and general bug fixes. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

In this release, we have provided an option to copy your user ID under the settings for a better support experience.

This version has minor UX changes for Sync error banner and shared lists icon.

We have also made bug fixes for app crash issues.

You can download the latest version of Microsoft To Do app from the below link, or you can visit Google Play Store to install the app.