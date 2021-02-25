Microsoft’s task management app, Microsoft To Do for Android has received an update. Taking the app version to 2.38.181, the update brings fixes for a number of issues, sync improvements, UX changes, and no new features. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

We have fixed the bug with missing lists, please upgrade to the latest version and try to re-login if you still face the issue.

Along with some UX changes, there are app crash, sync improvements, accessibility, and talkback fixes as well.

You can download the latest version of the Microsoft To Do app from the below link, or you can visit Google Play Store to install the app.