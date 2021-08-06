Microsoft pushed an update to its task management app Microsoft To Do. Taking the app version to 2.49.204., the update has renamed the Assigned Tasks smart list, which, according to Microsoft, will make it more personalized. The update also adds improvements to the accessibility, list sharing and list view experience. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

In this release we have renamed the Assigned Tasks smart list to make it more personalized. We have also done some bug fixes to improve accessibility, list view and list sharing experiences.

You can download the latest version of Microsoft To Do app from the below link or visit Google Play Store to install the app.