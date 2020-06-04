Microsoft’s task management app, Microsoft To Do for Android has received an update. Taking the app to Version 2.19.160, the update introduces a new plan filter option that lets you see all your planned tasks at the same time. It also added an improved widget to show overdue tasks in red. The update also includes fixes for a couple of bugs. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

You asked for it and we got it for you; the improved and better, planned view. Now, with a new all planned filter option, you see all your planned tasks at the same time.

To make your task management better, we have improved the widget to show overdue tasks in red. The whole behavior is consistent with the app

There are a couple of bugs and crash fix in this version to provide you with a smooth experience.

You can download and install Microsoft To Do app from the below link. Alternatively, you can head over to the Google Play Store and search for the app.