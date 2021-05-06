Microsoft To Do for Android has received an update on Android. Taking the app version to 2.43.190, the update adds the ability to create a task by sharing an image in To Do. The update also includes fixes for the app crash issue, smooth Widget experience. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

  • Now you can create a task by sharing an image in To Do.
  • In this version we have also fixed app crash bugs and bug for a smooth Widget experience.

You can download the latest version of Microsoft To Do app from the below link, or you can visit Google Play Store to install the app.

