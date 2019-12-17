Microsoft has pushed an update to its task management app, Microsoft To Do on Android. The update brings a number of important new features and minor improvements.

Taking the app to Version 2.7.142, the update will make it easier for you to import Wunderlist lists to the To Do app by highlighting the lists that you shared in Wunderlist. With the latest update installed, you’ll also be able to turn off notifications for shared lists directly from the Settings of the To Do app.

Changelog