Microsoft has released a new update for To Do app for iOS. The latest update bumps the app to v2.5 and brings new features and bug fixes. You can head below to check out the full changelog for the update.

Printing has arrived on iOS! If you like to have a hard copy of your lists, then you can now print them out.

For accessibility, we fixed the announce position of a file attachment.

If you find that the app badge isn’t behaving as it should, then this update should fix that for you.

Sometimes our app was crashing if you chose a custom recurrence but didn’t select the start date. We fixed that one.

If you’re using Microsoft To Do app on iOS then you can head below and download the latest update from the App Store.