In an effort to fortify its cybersecurity service, Microsoft announced Tuesday that it will be acquiring a New York-based cyber threat analysis and research company called Miburo. At an undisclosed purchase price, Microsoft will be welcoming the company’s talent specializing in the detection of and response to foreign information operations. According to the LinkedIn profile of Miburo, it also covers social media investigations and countering malign influence operations.

“With the acquisition of Miburo, we will continue our mission to take action, and to partner with others in the public and private sectors to find long-term solutions that will stop foreign adversaries from threatening public and private sector customers and, in fact, the very foundations of our democracy,” writes Tom Burt, Corporate Vice President, Customer Security and Trust, in a blog post announcing the forthcoming acquisition.

According to Burt, once the acquisition is complete, Miburo will be a part of its Customer Security and Trust organization, wherein its current analysts will work hand in hand with its Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center, Threat Context Analysis team, data scientists, and other experts.

Microsoft expects the arrival of the Miburo professionals to broaden its threat detection and analysis capabilities, allowing better and more efficient responses against new cyber-attacks. In addition, Burt says it will help the company better understand “the ways in which foreign actors use information operations in conjunction with other cyber-attacks to achieve their objectives.”

Microsoft deems Miburo as “a leading expert in identification of foreign information operations.” The consulting and analysis company can detect and attribute malign and extremist influence campaigns across 16 languages. Additionally, Miburo Founder and CEO Clint Watts formerly served in the US Army and FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, giving the team more credentials in handling its new responsibilities at Microsoft.