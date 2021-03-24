Microsoft launches threat analytics for Microsoft 365 Defender

Microsoft today announced the launch of threat analytics for Microsoft 365 Defender. Threat Analytics will help IT security professionals to efficiently understand, prevent, identify, and stop emerging threats.
Microsoft 365 Defender threat analytics offers the following:
- Better data coverage between Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and Microsoft Defender for Office 365, making combined incident management, automatic investigation, remediation, and proactive or reactive threat hunting across-the domain possible.
- Email-related detections and mitigations from Microsoft Defender for Office 365, in addition to the endpoint data already available from Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.
- A view of threat-related incidents that aggregate alerts into end-to-end attack stories across Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and Microsoft Defender for Office 365 to reduce the work queue, as well as simplify and speed up your investigation.
- Attack attempts detected and blocked by Microsoft Defender for Office 365. You can also see data that you can use to drive preventive actions that mitigate the risk of further exposure and increase resilience.
- Enhanced design that puts actionable information in the spotlight to help you quickly identify data to urgently focus on, investigate, and leverage from the reports.
Microsoft 365 Defender threat analytics is now available for Microsoft Defender for Office 365 and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint users.
Source: Microsoft
