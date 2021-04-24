Microsoft testing mouse support for Xbox browser

Microsoft has a nice surprise for Xbox Insiders who have installed today’s Skip Ahead build.

Microsoft has enabled mouse support in the new Chromium-powered Edge browser, meaning users can now more easily and productively navigate web pages on their console, particularly when using a wireless mouse.

If you’re an Xbox Insider on today’s new Alpha Skip Ahead build and you use the Chromium Edge browser, you just might want to try plugging in one of these guys. Only if you like surprises, though. pic.twitter.com/UvsQZR3E7U — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) April 23, 2021

The new build number which supports the feature is XB_FLT_2108CO\21366.1501.210421-2200 and the update also brings the ability to see a preview thumbnail of your last capture when you use the Share last capture option in the Guide.

Read the rest of the changelog here.