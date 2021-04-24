Microsoft testing mouse support for Xbox browser

by Surur

 

Microsoft has a nice surprise for Xbox Insiders who have installed today’s Skip Ahead build.

Microsoft has enabled mouse support in the new Chromium-powered Edge browser, meaning users can now more easily and productively navigate web pages on their console, particularly when using a wireless mouse.

The new build number which supports the feature is XB_FLT_2108CO\21366.1501.210421-2200 and the update also brings the ability to see a preview thumbnail of your last capture when you use the Share last capture option in the Guide.

Read the rest of the changelog here.

