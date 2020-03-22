Just a couple of days back we covered a major Microsoft Teams update that is expected to bring new features to the app. Microsoft Teams has been in high demand since the COVID-19 outbreak as organizations started allowing employees to work from home to prevent the spread of the virus. Recently, Microsoft shared that they saw a 500% increase in the usage of Teams meetings, calling, and conferences in China. They also saw a 200% increase in Teams usage on mobile devices.

In the upcoming update, Microsoft plans to add support for Teams to RealWear headsets. RealWear is a maker of ruggedized head-mounted wearable devices that are used in industrial environments such as manufacturing, utilities, wind power and oil & gas. As many of these jobs require a hands-on approach, employees can’t use their hands to call others and require a handsfree solution. RealWear’s voice-operated Android platform integrated with Teams will allow field workers to video call with remote experts and show what they see and hear in real-time without using their hands.

Microsoft Teams on RealWear is built on the same secure & compliant services that power Teams across Desktop, Mobile or Room Systems – meaning Field Workers & Remote Experts no longer need separate applications or logins for remote assistance. For organizations that use Teams for communication and RealWear hands-free devices for Field Service, this means a reduced management overhead for IT Admins while delivering a simpler experience for remote experts & field workers. – Microsoft

Microsoft Teams on RealWear headsets will be available later this year. For more information and where to buy the headsets, you can visit Teams on RealWear.