Microsoft Teams will now focus on participants with video on

Microsoft has informed admins via the Microsoft 365 Admin Center that Microsoft Teams will be working differently from now on.

Starting from the next time you launch the client on your PC, the app will now prioritise people who have video enabled on the main “stage” of the app, while those without video on will be grouped together at the bottom of the video.

Previously the main screen would show a mix of participants, whether they had video activated or not, with users without active video streams being replaced with avatars.

The change means that if you do not have video on, you will not appear on the main screen, even if you are the dominant speak.

Microsoft has apologized for rolling out the change without any warning, saying they normally strived to provide some notification of upcoming changes.

via onMSFT.