Webinars and PowerPoint Live features are generally available in Microsoft Teams

Microsoft today announced the general availability of Webinars and PowerPoint Live features in Microsoft Teams.

Back in 2021, Microsoft announced new capabilities for Teams users to conduct interactive webinars for people inside and outside of an organization with up to 1,000 attendees. The new webinar features including custom registration, rich presentation options, host controls such as the ability to disable attendee chat and video, and post-event reporting will roll out this month to all Teams users.

With PowerPoint Live and Presenter mode in Microsoft Teams, you can view upcoming slides, notes, meeting chat, and the audience in a single view while presenting. In the future, Microsoft will introduce slide translation capabilities that will allow attendees to select their native language and automatically have slides translated for them.

Source: Microsoft