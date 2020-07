Microsoft Teams Toolkit for VS Code now generally available for developers

At this year’s Build conference, Microsoft announced the new Microsoft Teams Toolkit for Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code. Teams Toolkit is an extension that offers everything you need to get up and running for building Teams apps. Microsoft Teams Toolkit for VS Code is now generally available from Visual Studio Marketplace. After installing this extension, you can create, debug and deploy Teams apps directly from Visual Studio Code.

Teams Toolkit offers the following in one place:

Documentation

Project Setup

Configuration

Validation

Publishing

Source: Microsoft