Microsoft Teams is down for some users right now

Microsoft Teams is now down for some users around the world. Microsoft has acknowledged the outage. Microsoft has now informed users that it is investigating the issue where some users are unable to access Microsoft Teams. Microsoft will provide an update with further information soon. Microsoft posted the following on its official Microsoft 365 Status account on Twitter.

We’ve confirmed that this issue affects users globally. We’re reviewing monitoring telemetry and recent changes to isolate the source of the issue.

