Microsoft Teams users are being troubled by a new “Select a certificate” error for the us-prod.asyncgw.teams.microsoft.com domain when they load the software.

Microsoft is investigating the issue under the ‘TM261228’ advisory, with the suggestion that a software update is causing the issue.

“We’ve determined a recent deployment, designed to improve service performance, is inadvertently causing impact. We’re reverting the update while we monitor the affected environment to validate that it resolves the issue,” said the company.

Microsoft says the issue is confined to those “served through the affected infrastructure in North America” but users in Brazil, Costa Rica, APAC, EMEA, and EU are also complaining.

Microsoft is reverting the update, which they say should resolve the issue.

via BleepingComputer