In an effort to make things easier for college and university students, Microsoft is in the process of adding a small change to its communication tool, Microsoft Teams.

On the Microsoft Teams UserVoice page, Microsoft informed that it’s currently working on the ability to view students’ profiles photos/avatars in the assignment area. This isn’t a groundbreaking feature, but students will be happy to see this change.

The feature is currently in the developmental phase, meaning that the feature may take a month or so to become available for the general public.

Microsoft will inform us when the feature is ready for prime time. Rest assured, we’ll give you an update when the changes start to appear on Teams.

Apart from this feature, Microsoft is also working towards adding a new feature to let Teams users set up a quick meeting. You can find more about what Microsoft is doing with Teams here.