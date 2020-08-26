One unusual feature of Microsoft Teams was that it did not use the native Windows 10 notifications, but it seems this is about to change, as a user of the Preview version of the app reports that the app will soon offer the option of both the native OS notifications or the custom notifications of the app.

The feature is available both on Mac and Windows.

Using native notifications offer several advantages, including the ability to manage notifications from OS settings, and sensitivity to features such as Focus mode.

The feature is currently available in the Developer Preview and should presumably come to regular users in the next few weeks, with the Microsoft 365 roadmap saying it will hit consumers in September.

via Neowin