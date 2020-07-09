Microsoft Teams personal life features are now rolling out to iOS and Android apps

Last month, Microsoft announced several new preview features in Teams that will help users in their personal life. Microsoft today announced that you can now preview these new features for your personal life in the Microsoft Teams mobile app for iOS or Android.

Here’s how you can try out the new features today:

If you currently use the Teams mobile app at work, simply click into settings, and select Add an account. You can then sign in with your personal Microsoft account, or create a new one with your phone number. Through settings, you will then be able to toggle between your personal and work accounts.

If you don’t use Teams yet, visit the app store on your iOS or Android to download the mobile app and sign up with a personal Microsoft account, or create a new one with your phone number.

Teams is getting the following features:

Location sharing: Teams location sharing will make it easy to share your location and find your friends for that park picnic— or in the crowd at a concert.

Teams comes with a Safe, which lets you securely store and share important information, like passwords, rewards numbers, or login information.

Access multiple calendars, activities, and shared tasks all in one place with Teams. With this centralized view, events, photos, and videos are always available within your group chat, so everyone stays in sync.

General availability of these new features is expected later this year.

Source: Microsoft