Microsoft will soon allow you to easily send a copy of Outlook email messages to Teams

Microsoft recently confirmed that Share to Teams feature is coming this month to Outlook desktop users. With this new feature, you can send a copy of email messages or conversations, including attachments, into Microsoft Teams chats and channels.

Here’s how you can use this feature:

After selecting the email message, click Share to Teams option in the Outlook ribbon or you can invoke this feature from the action menu for an email.

Share to Teams feature is supported Outlook on the web, Outlook for Windows, and the new Outlook for Mac Preview.

Microsoft will roll out this new feature to Outlook Desktop users this month.

Source: Microsoft