On the Microsoft 365 Admin Portal Microsoft has announced that the rollout of their new Dynamic View for Microsoft Teams meetings has been delayed.

In July 2020 Microsoft announced a new dynamic view feature for traditional video meetings experience. This feature allows users to have more control over how they experience video meetings. Dynamic view makes uses of AI to optimize shared content and video participants. Users can also change the meeting view based on their needs.

As you can see from the GIF above, video participants will be given prominent space and the audio participants will be listed on the new side panel. Users can also pin certain participants to their meetings view based on their preferences.

Previously the Microsoft updated the Office 365 roadmap and confirmed the feature was targeted for release in March 2021.

Now Microsoft has announced the feature will rollout in mid-May through the end of May (previously end of April).

Users can expect to see the following improvements: